Czech Republic nips North America 3-2 in World Cup

3:30 Video: Week 3 Hawgs of the Week winners Pause

0:54 Video: Chester's John Erby talks about kicking winning field goal against Lancaster

9:52 Dabo Swinney previews SC State, says: 'I'm very happy we're 2-0'

1:05 Video: York's Bobby Carroll talks about Fort Mill coach Ed Susi and dealing with 0-3 start

4:28 Highlights from Chester football's upset win over Lancaster

2:47 Gamecock football player married cheerleader, has family of USC athletes

5:28 Video: Previewing Lancaster-Chester football with Jimmy Wallace

1:05 Video: Northwestern defensive coordinator talks about playing at Byrnes and Ali Shockley tackling success

2:30 Video: Hawgs of the Week from Week 2

1:40 Panthers at Broncos: 5 bold predictions