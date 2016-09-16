Simeone's contract with Atletico reduced from 2020 to 2018

Coach Diego Simeone's contract with Atletico Madrid has been reduced by two years.
The club and the coach announced in March a contract extension to 2020, but Simone said on Friday the new deal will end in 2018.
Simeone did not elaborate on the change, but said both parties agreed it was needed "to do something we believed was fair."
He said he was happy to be with Atletico, and "in two years we can renew" the contract again.
There were talk in the offseason about Paris Saint-Germain and other clubs wanting Simeone.
The 46-year-old Argentine coach has been with Atletico since late 2011. He has led the club to the 2014 Spanish league title, and to two Champions League finals, both times losing to Real Madrid.
