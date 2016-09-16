PHOTOS: South Pointe Stallions hosts Mallard Creek on Friday

South Pointe's Elijah Adams (8) tries to tackle Mallard Creek's Chauncey Caldwell in the second quarter.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick carries the ball.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick carries the ball.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe defense brings down Mallard Creek's Chauncey Caldwell.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick passes to Voshon St. Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe and Mallard Creek square off in Rock Hill on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe fans entertain the crowd before kickoff Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe High School cheerleaders hold up a banner Friday before kickoff.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The South Pointe High School band performs before kickoff Friday night.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe and Mallard Creek square off in Rock Hill on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe and Mallard Creek square off in Rock Hill on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick passes the ball.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Voshon St. Hill is brought down.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe and Mallard Creek square off in Rock Hill on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe and Mallard Creek square off in Rock Hill on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe students cheer during the first half of the Friday night meetup with Mallard Creek.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Mallard Creek's Chauncey Caldwell tries to stop South Pointe's Elijah Adams.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe defeated Mallard Creek 17-6 on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe and Mallard Creek square off in Rock Hill on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe and Mallard Creek square off in Rock Hill on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe defeated Mallard Creek 17-6 on Friday.
South Pointe and Mallard Creek square off in Rock Hill on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com