Wake Forest QB Hinton sprains left knee vs Delaware

Wake Forest quarterback Kendall Hinton left Saturday night's game against Delaware early with a sprained left knee.
Team officials said Hinton was diagnosed at halftime with the sprain and would not play in the second half.
Hinton was hurt with about four minutes left in the first quarter of his second career start, suffering a noncontact injury on a 1-yard quarterback draw. He had six carries for 38 yards rushing and was 2 of 4 for 24 yards passing when he was hurt.
The sophomore from Durham led the Demon Deacons' first seven scoring drives of the season, and earned the start by leading them to a 24-14 victory at Duke last week.
