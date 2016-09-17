Hellickson's 3-hitter leads Phillies over Marlins 8-0

Jeremy Hellickson pitched a three-hitter and A.J. Ellis had a three-run double to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the fading Miami Marlins 8-0 Saturday night.
Miami, which began the day five games back for the NL's second wild card, trailed by seven runs in the second inning and lost for the 14th time in 20 games.
Hellickson (12-9) struck out five, walked none and hit two batters in his second big league shutout and third complete game. He threw 75 of 106 pitches for strikes.
The 2011 AL Rookie of the Year with Tampa Bay, Hellickson pitched a four-hit shutout against Baltimore that May 13 and another four-hitter against the Orioles that Sept. 4.
Miami's only hits were singles by Dee Gordon leading off the game and Martin Prado in the fourth, and Derek Dietrich's double in the seventh.
Tommy Joseph also homered in a game that took 2 hours, 42 minutes, nearly half the 4:43 of the Philadelphia's 4-3, 13-inning win Friday night.
Jose Urena (4-7) lasted just two innings and allowed seven runs and seven hits in his worst outing since moving to the starting rotation on July 19. Urena pitched 8 2/3 innings in last Sunday's 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Philadelphia took a 5-0 lead in the first on Ellis' two-out, bases-clearing double just inside the bag at third and RBI doubles by Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco. Joseph hit a two-run homer in the second.
Phillies pitchers have four complete games and have allowed three runs or fewer in 14 consecutive games, the team's longest stretch since going 17 in a row in 2000.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Marlins: OF Giancarlo Stanton was out of the starting lineup after making his first start in the field on Friday night following a three-week stint on the disabled list (left groin strain) that ended Sept. 5. Stanton had been pinch-hitting since returning.
Phillies: 1B Ryan Howard was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to left knee soreness.
UP NEXT
The teams close their three-game set on Sunday when Miami RHP Andrew Cashner (5-11, 5.22) opposes RHP Alec Asher (1-0, 1.46).
