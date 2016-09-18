Webb throws 4 TD passes to lead Cal past No. 11 Texas 50-43

Davis Webb threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to break a tie with 3:41 to play and California got its first win over a ranked team in nearly four years, beating No. 11 Texas 50-43 on Saturday night.
Webb, who grew up outside Dallas cheering for the Longhorns, made the most of his first meeting against his home-state team. He threw for 397 yards, ran for a score and connected on a 12-yard pass to Chad Hansen that broke a 43-all tie and gave coach Sonny Dykes his biggest win in four seasons at Cal (2-1).
D'Onta Foreman ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while Chris Warren added 118 yards on the ground and two scores for the Longhorns (2-1), who were looking for their first 3-0 start since 2012.
But their inability to slow down Webb and the Bears did them in. Texas had a shot to match Cal's last TD, but Shane Buechele was sacked on third down deep in his own territory late.
Texas punted and Vic Enwere appeared to ice it when he ran 55 yards for a touchdown. But he dropped the ball at the 1 and the TD was overturned by replay. Because there was no instantaneous recovery, Cal kept the ball and ran out the clock.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas: The Longhorns scored on their first four possessions and led by 10 points midway through the second quarter before the offense started to stall a bit. Buechele left the game briefly with a chest injury, and he and backup Tyrone Swoopes each threw costly interceptions in the first half that helped Cal get back into the game.
California: Despite losing No. 1 overall draft pick Jared Goff to the NFL, the Bears' offense hasn't missed a beat under graduate transfer Webb. He and Hansen have developed an immediate chemistry. Hansen had 12 catches for 196 yards and two TDs, giving him 40 catches in three games.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
After shooting up the rankings following a season-opening win, Texas should drop in the poll this week after losing to unranked Cal.
UP NEXT
Texas: The Longhorns have a week off before opening Big 12 play with a trip to Oklahoma State.
California: The Bears open Pac-12 play with a trip to Arizona State.
Comments