3 changes to Australia squad for World Cup qualifiers

Australia football coach Ange Postecoglou has named Austria-born midfielder Jimmy Jeggo in his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Japan next month.
The 24-year-old Jeggo, born in Vienna, played for the Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United in Australia's A-League before joining Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga. He is now in line to make his debut in matches against Saudi Arabia at Jeddah on Oct. 6 and Japan in Melbourne on Oct. 11.
There are three changes to Postecoglou's squad after recent wins over Iraq and the United Arab Emirates. As well as Jeggo's selection, defender Bailey Wright returns from injury to the 23-man squad and Craig Goodwin is back after last playing in a friendly against England in May.
