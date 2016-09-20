Toronto's Marco Estrada has no-hitter broken up in 7th

Toronto right-hander Marco Estrada had a no-hitter broken up when Seattle's Robinson Cano led off the seventh inning with a single on Monday night.
Estrada had allowed just two baserunners in the opener of a key three-game series until Cano lined a 2-1 pitch back up the middle. Toronto holds a two-game lead over Seattle for the second AL wild card.
Estrada walked Cano and Nelson Cruz with two outs in the fourth inning. Kyle Seager followed with a line drive to center field, but Kevin Pillar made a sliding catch to save at least one run.
The right-hander has never completed a no-hitter, but he's been close. He lost a no-hit bid in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox on June 5, and also pitched hitless ball into the eighth inning in consecutive starts in June 2015.
The Blue Jays lead 3-0.
