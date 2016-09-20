Islanders agree to terms with F Ryan Strome on 2-year deal

The New York Islanders have agreed to terms on a two-year, $5 million deal with restricted free-agent forward Ryan Strome.
The 23-year-old, selected by the Islanders in the first round — No. 5 overall — in the 2011 draft is coming off a season in which he had eight goals and 20 assists in 71 games. Those numbers were down from his career highs of 17 goals, 33 assists and 50 points in 81 games in 2014-15.
For his career, Strome has 32 goals and 64 assists in 189 regular-season games, and three goals and five assists in 15 playoff games.
The Islanders also announced Tuesday that Claude Loiselle was hired as a hockey operations consultant. Loiselle served in that position with Arizona last season. Previously he worked for the NHL (1998-05), the Tampa Bay Lightning (2005-09) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (2010-14).
