Tigers keep Kinsler, Martinez out following hit by pitches

The Detroit Tigers kept second baseman Ian Kinsler and designated hitter Victor Martinez out of the lineup on Tuesday night at Minnesota, with both injured when being hit by pitches in their previous game.
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Kinsler still felt "a little foggy" two days after a beaning by Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer knocked his helmet off and triggered concussion-like symptoms.
"So clearly we're not going to put him in there," Ausmus said.
Kinsler said he hasn't had headaches, only a mild sensation of pressure in his head.
"It's pretty tough to explain," he said. "It's not normal. You don't feel normal."
Martinez was also hit by Bauer in the same inning Sunday on the knee, which remained purple and swollen. The injury was expected to make moving around difficult for Martinez over the next few days.
"We want them in the lineup, but they're just unable to play right now," Ausmus said.
Andrew Romine was playing second base and James McCann was the designated hitter for the Tigers, who cut their deficit in the AL wild-card race to 1½ games out of the second spot with an 8-1 victory over the Twins on Tuesday.
Time is running out for the return of third baseman Nick Castellanos, who is recovering from a broken hand. He felt discomfort on Monday while taking batting practice at the team's minor league headquarters in Lakeland, Florida.
"It's getting more unlikely with every passing day," Ausmus said.
