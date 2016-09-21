Rosales homers, drives in 4 as Padres top Diamondbacks 5-2

Adam Rosales homered and drove in four runs, and rookie Ryan Schimpf scored three times to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-2 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.
The start of the game was delayed 70 minutes by rain. It was only the seventh delay in Petco Park's 13-season history, the sixth because of rain. The other one was due to a swarm of bees during a game in 2009.
Arizona dropped into sole possession of last place in the NL West.
Paul Goldschmidt hit a tying, two-run homer for the Diamondbacks with two outs in the sixth inning off starter Paul Clemens.
Schimpf reached base for the third time when he drew a leadoff walk from reliever Zack Godley (4-4) in the bottom of the inning. Rosales homered to left field with one out, his 11th, to give the Padres a 4-2 lead.
Schimpf was hit by a pitch from Archie Bradley leading off the second and scored on Alex Dickerson's double. Schimpf walked leading off the fourth and scored on Rosales' sacrifice fly.
Rosales also hit a sac fly in the eighth to bring in Wil Myers, who doubled and stole third. It was Myers' 88th hit at home, a single-season record for Petco Park.
Keith Hessler (1-0) got the last out of the sixth for the win. Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his second straight save and 12th in 14 chances.
Clemens took a 2-0 lead into the sixth before being undone by two unearned runs. With two outs, shortstop Luis Sardinas booted a routine grounder by Chris Owings. Goldschmidt then homered to left-center to tie it.
Clemens allows two runs, none earned, and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.
Bradley gave up two runs and two hits in five innings, struck out seven and walked three.
UP NEXT
Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (12-7, 4.42 ERA) is scheduled to start the finale of the three-game series. He's 1-0 with a 3.54 ERA in three starts against San Diego this year and 7-1 with a 1.96 ERA in 15 career starts against the Padres.
Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (8-9, 5.68), a 23-year-old rookie, is coming off his club-leading eighth victory, 3-1 at San Francisco on Sept. 14.
