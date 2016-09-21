In or out? Rome mayor to reveal decision on 2024 Olympic bid

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, who has long opposed the city's bid to host the 2024 Olympics, is finally ready to announce her decision on the candidacy.
Raggi is scheduled to meet with Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago and then hold a news conference at city hall on Wednesday.
Raggi, who was elected in June representing the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, has maintained that an Olympic bid is unsustainable for a city struggling to emerge from years of corruption and poor public services.
It could mark Rome's second withdrawal in four years after then-Premier Mario Monti stopped the city's plans to bid for the 2020 Games because of financial problems.
If Rome withdraws, only Los Angeles, Paris and Budapest, Hungary, would remain in the running for the 2024 Olympics.
