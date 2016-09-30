USC football player accused of rape to appear in Utah court

A suspended University of Southern California football player charged with rape in Utah is set to make his first court appearance Friday.
Osa Masina is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after she passed out following a July party in a Salt Lake City suburb.
Authorities say the 19-year-old man is also the focus of a sexual-assault investigation in California involving the same woman.
Masina posted $250,000 bail after his Sept. 15 arrest. He is charged with one count of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy.
Masina's attorney Greg Skordas has said the sexual activity was consensual and that his client's version of events is quite different than the woman's.
Masina is a Utah native who played at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights.
