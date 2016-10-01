It all goes back to the first bushytail

There are sporting memories aplenty etched on the tablets of my mind. I fondly recall that first trout caught on a fly. The same holds true for the setting and situation which saw me shoot my first cottontail, grouse, woodcock and bobwhite. For some reason I don’t recall the first dove, but recollections of some great shoots in adult years assuredly linger with me.
Years removed from the past, there were those delightful experiences of a first whitetail and a first wild turkey. These were long delayed for the simple reason that both deer and turkeys were mighty scarce on the ground during my youth. They were scarce as . . . well, scarce as turkey’s teeth.
But the most enduring and endearing of all my hunting and fishing recollections focuses on my first squirrel. I’m pretty sure that today, well over six decades after the event, I could still get to within 50 feet of where it all happened on a ridgeline where hickories predominated.
Daddy had rounded up a loaner gun for me to shoot — a single-shot .410 hammer gun. The hammer on the shotgun was so stiff I needed both hands to cock it, and despite its small gauge the gun kicked like a maddened mule. I had shot it at targets just enough to be aware of that recoil and even had a bit of a tendency to flinch when I squeezed the trigger.
I followed Daddy as we eased into the woods on a still, chill October morning and sought out the places he had selected well before the first hints of coming day arrived. I had been squirrel hunting numerous times before, but I had never carried a gun and had never been alone. There had been one outing when Daddy had taken his limit and said, as we walked out of the woods, that he’d let me shoot his 12-gauge double barrel should we spot another bushytail. We didn’t, but the mere thought of such an action had played through my dreams for a whole season.
I knew how to keep still and quiet, had seen Daddy shoot a bunch of squirrels, and had acquired at least some knowledge of how to read sign, what to listen and look for in the squirrel woods, and had taken my first footsteps towards becoming a hunter. Still, there were those two delightful and slightly daunting differences on this day – being left alone and being trusted with my own gun.
Daddy left me with whispered instructions about keeping still and strong stipulations about not cocking the gun until I saw a squirrel and not shooting unless it was a sure thing. Those thoughts, along with more adrenaline than one would think possible for a small game animal our next door neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Black, demeaned as “tree rats,” coursed through my mind from the moment Daddy left me and eased on up the ridge.
For what seemed like an eternity, I shivered in the pre-dawn cold while waiting . I heard a couple of distant gun reports, then a hint of a different sound put me on red alert. It was the distinctive noise a squirrel makes when easing along a limb or tree trunk.
Slowly I turned my head. There was the bushytail and somehow I managed to get the gun cocked without spooking it.I placed the bead on the bushytail and pulled the trigger.
The squirrel tumbled to the ground. I knew proper hunting technique dictated my staying still so that any other nearby squirrels would calm down and continue feeding. However, the temptation to view my prize was simply too great. I eased over, picked it up, and then returned to the downed log which had been my perch. Daddy fired three or four times in the next half hour or so, then gave the agreed upon whistle which meant I should join him.
I climbed up that ridge, shotgun in one hand and squirrel in the other, about as proud as it is possible for a small boy to be. By today’s standards with the allure of thefine buck deer or lordly turkeys with lengthy beards, the feat was almost meaningless. In my mind’s eye though it remains a landmark, the moment when I was blooded and the first page in a sporting career which has taken me all over the world. All that travel has involved a world of wonder, but no trophy animal, no splendid salmon, has ever provided quite the same thrill of deep meaning as that first squirrel.
