Florida A&M beats Savannah St 19-14 for first win of season

Ryan Stanley completed 21 of his 30 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown and Florida A&M beat Savannah State 19-14 on Saturday night for its first win of the season.
Florida A&M opened the year with four consecutive losses by an average of 35.75 points per game.
Hans Supre ran for 93 yards and a touchdown and Tevin Spells added a touchdown rushing and another receiving for Florida A&M.
The Rattlers (1-4, 1-1 MEAC) led 13-7 at halftime and 19-7 after three quarters thanks to a 10-yard Supre TD run.
Nicholas Bentley cut the Savannah State (1-3, 1-1) deficit to 19-14 with a 2-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers had the ball inside the red zone on its penultimate drive, but T.J. Bell's pass was intercepted by Florida A&M's Jacques Bryant with 3:53 left.
Bell had 32 yards passing and 48 yards rushing for the Tigers.
