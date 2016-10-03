Sports

October 3, 2016 10:02 PM

Celski, Reutter headline US Speedskating World Cup team

SALT LAKE CITY

U.S. Speedskating announced its rosters for the Short Track Fall World Cup team Monday with three former Olympians making the men's and women's rosters. The six-person teams will compete in the first two ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cups in November, but they could be trimmed to five afterward.

Three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski headlines the men's team after sweeping the Short Track World Cup Qualifier over the weekend. He is joined by John-Henry Krueger, Adam Callister, Keith Carroll Jr., Thomas Hong and Ryan Pivirotto.

Three-time Olympic medalist Katherine Reutter is back competing after a four-year retirement and was selected for the women's team. 2014 Olympian Jessica Smith-Kooreman also made the roster along with Kimberly Goetz, who was the overall women's winner last weekend, Katherine Ralston, Kristen Santos and April Shin.

