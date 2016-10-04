Australian football: A-League to expand from 10 to 12 teams

Football Federation Australia will expand the A-League from 10 to 12 teams "relatively quickly," chief executive David Gallop predicted Tuesday at the launch of the league's 12th season.
The FFA has been opposed in the past to the league's enlargement but Gallop told a launch function in Sydney "expansion will come sooner rather than later — 10 teams is not enough to have in our competition."
Gallop indicated any expansion would depend on the re-negotiation of licenses with existing clubs, which run until 2034, and the signing of a larger broadcasting rights deal. The FFA hopes to double its current TV rights package to $80 million.
Gallop said a promotion-relegation system would be part of future expansion.
Comments