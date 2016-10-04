Golf Glance

EUROPEAN TOUR
DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: St. Andrews, Scotland.
Course: St. Andrews (Old Course), Carnoustie, Kingsbarns Golf Links.
Purse: $5 million.
Television: Golf Channel (Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon; Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.).
Defending champion: Thorbjorn Olesen.
Last week: Europe was defeated, 17-11, by the United States in the Ryder Cup.
Notes: Six members of the European Ryder Cup team are in the field — Masters champion Danny Willett, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer, Thomas Pieters, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rafa Cabrera Bello, along with captain Darren Clarke. ... This is the European Tour version of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour. Pros play with amateur partners on three of the best courses in Fife. ... Among the celebrities expected to play are actors Andy Garcia, Hugh Grant and Greg Kinnear, along with Huey Lewis, Ronan Keating and Bon Jovi's Tico Torres. ... The field is scheduled to include eight of the top 50 in the world, including Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen ... Among U.S. tour players in the field are Sean O'Hair, Zac Blair, Troy Merritt and Chris Stroud. ... Danny Willett is leading the Race to Dubai over Henrik Stenson. ... Rory McIlroy was the second European Tour member in four years to win the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour.
Next week: British Masters.
Online: www.europeantour.com
---
WEB.COM TOUR
WEB.COM TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Atlantic Beach, Fla.
Course: Atlantic Beach CC.
Purse: $1 million (First prize: $180,000).
Television: Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.).
Defending champion: Emiliano Grillo.
Notes: This is the final event of the Web.com Tour Finals that determine which 25 players earn PGA Tour cards. ... The tournament was moved back one week because of the Ryder Cup. However, that means the players who earn their cards on Sunday will have to leave immediately for California for the start of the PGA Tour season at the Safeway Open in Napa, California. ... Tim Wilkinson is holding down the 25th spot on the Web.com Tour Finals, which doesn't include the top 25 from the regular season who already have their cards secured. Wilkinson has a $392 lead over Rob Oppenheim. ... Tim Herron (No. 38) and Steve Wheatcroft (No. 40) are among those who planned to fly to Pittsburgh for the Arnold Palmer memorial service. ... Among the former PGA Tour winners who appear to have their cards locked up are Rod Pampling, Scott Stallings, Michael Thompson and Will Mackenzie.
Next tournament: Web.com Tour qualifying tournament on Dec. 8-11.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
---
LPGA TOUR
FUBON LPGA TAIWAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Taipei, Taiwan.
Course: Miramar Golf CC.
Purse: $2 million (First prize: $300,000).
Television: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 1-4 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday, midnight-4 a.m.).
Defending champion: Lydia Ko.
Last week: In-Kyung Kim won the Reignwood LPGA Classic.
Notes: Kim became the sixth South Korean to win on the LPGA Tour this year. ... Kim went 118 starts on the LPGA Tour from her previous win at the 2010 Lorena Ochoa Invitational. ... The oldest winner on the LPGA Tour this year is Brittany Lang, who was 30 when she won the U.S. Women's Open. ... Ariya Jutanugan finished sixth in the Reignwood LPGA Classic last week and moved within $125,461 of Lydia Ko on the LPGA money list. She moved slightly ahead of Ko in the player-of-the-year standings, which is determined by points. ... Jutanugarn is taking this week off. ... Brooke Henderson of Canada, who tied for fourth last week, is No. 3 on the money list and playing this week in Taiwan. ... Former world No. 1 Yani Tseng is playing on a sponsor's exemption.
Next week: LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship, Incheon, South Korea.
Online: www.lpga.com
---
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
TOSHIBA CLASSIC
Site: Newport Beach, Calif.
Course: Newport Beach CC.
Purse: $1.8 million (First prize: $270,000).
Television: Golf Channel (Friday-Sunday, 6-8:30 p.m.).
Defending champion: Duffy Waldorf.
Notes: Only two tournaments are left before the start of the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs for the top 72 players. ... Bernhard Langer leads the money list with just over $2.5 million, more than $1 million ahead of Miguel Angel Jimenez. ... John Daly is the only player averaging more than 300 yards off the tee. ... Fred Couples was at the Ryder Cup and said his back was doing better, but he was not ready to play. He has not played since February. ... Langer has 12 consecutive rounds under par dating to the final round of the U.S. Senior Open. ... Langer, Woody Austin and Paul Broadhurst are the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year. ... Nine players have earned more than $1 million this season.
Next week: SAS Championship.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
---
PGA TOUR
Last tournament: Rory McIlroy ended the season by winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup on Sept. 25.
Next week: The 2016-17 season begins at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.
Online: www.pgatour.com
---
OTHER TOURS
MEN
Asia Pacific Golf Federation: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Jack Nicklaus GC, Incheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Cheng Jin. Online: www.aacgolf.com
Australasian Tour/European Tour: Fiji International, Natadola Bay GC, Natadola, Fiji. Defending champion: Matt Kuchar. Online: www.europeantour.com, www.pga.org.au
Asian Tour: Indonesian Masters, Royal Jakarta GC, Jakarta, Indonesia. Defending champion: Lee Westwood. Online: www.asiantour.com
Japan Golf Tour: Honma Tour World Cup, Ishioka GC, Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Kyoung-Hoon Lee. Online: www.jgto.org
Korean PGA: K.J. Choi Invitational, 88 Country Club, South Korea. Defending champion: Sang-hyun Park in 2014. Online: www.eng.koreapga.com
Challenge Tour: Italian Challenge, Terre Dei Consoli GC, Monterosi, Italy. Defending champion: Matteo Delpodio. Online: www.europeantour.com/challenge
WOMEN:
Ladies European Tour: LaCosta Ladies French Open, Chantaco GC, Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France. Defending champion: Celine Herbin. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com
Symetra Tour: IOA Golf Challenge, Alaqua CC, Longwood, Fla. Defending champion: Jackie Stoelting. Online: www.symetratour.com
Japan LPGA: Stanley Ladies Golf Tournament, Tomei CC, Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Bo-Mee Lee. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
Korean LPGA: Hite Jinro Championship, Blue Heron GC, South Korea. Defending champion: In Gee Chun. Online: www.klpga.com
