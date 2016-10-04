Titans coach: preliminary talks about moving game at Miami

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey says there have been preliminary discussions about the possibility of playing Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Nashville if Hurricane Matthew necessitates a change.
A hurricane watch was in effect for parts of South Florida on Tuesday night, with Matthew expected to reach the area Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Miami.
"We're prepared to go down, to travel down there," Mularkey said Tuesday on his weekly radio show. "And if we got an extra home game, that wouldn't hurt either."
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said his team prepared for such a storm and the possible impact even before training camp.
"We have protocols that we have in place," Gase said. "It's just now kind of a wait-and-see for us."
