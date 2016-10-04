Nations Ford, Fort Mill dominate in volleyball

VOLLEYBALL
Nation Ford 3, Rock Hill 0: Nation Ford topped Rock Hill 3-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Tuesday night. The win improved Nation Ford to 5-1 in the region. The Falcons are in first place in the region. Rock Hill fell to 3-2 in region play.
Scores: 25-21, 25-15, 25-22
Team leaders - Nation Ford: Quin Sutphin - 12 kills, 6 aces, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Chanel Turner - 10 kills, 9 digs.
Fort Mill 3, Clover 0: Fort Mill defeated Clover 3-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Tuesday night. The win improved Fort Mill to 4-2 in the region. The Yellow Jackets are in second place in the region. Clover fell to 0-6 in region play.
Scores: 25-10, 25-15, 25-18
Team leaders - Fort Mill: April Tankersley - 8 kills; Joli Merriam - 7 kills; Brynn Bonner - 7 aces; Brooke Farley - 24 assists.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Nation Ford 2, Rock Hill 0; Fort Mill 2, Clover 0
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Clover 5, Northwestern 1: Clover won five singles matches and toppled Northwestern 5-1 in a Region 4-5A contest at Northwestern Tuesday afternoon. The win improved Clover to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in region play.
Singles: No. 1 - Grace Miller (C) def. Haley Benfield 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 - Tiffany Mendez (C) def. Madison Yommer 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 - Jenny Brakefield (C) def. Faith Case 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 - Grace Huston (C) 6-1, 6-1 def. Megan Williams 6-1, 6-1; No. 5 - McKenzie Martin (C) def. Chloe Parker 6-1, 7-5. Doubles: No. 2 - Marie Burkhart/Rebekah Moore (N) def. Ashley Atkinson/Ella Segars 6-3, 6-4.
South Pointe 6, Westwood 0: South Pointe won every match and defeated Westwood 6-0 in a Region 3-4A contest at South Pointe Tuesday afternoon. The win improved South Pointe to 6-1 in region play.
Singles: No. 1 - Elle Gilleland (SP) def. Chelsey Martin 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 - Josie Dibrell (SP) def. Emma Howe 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 - Anna Carter (SP) def. Sydney Grant 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 - Sadie Dibrell (SP) def. Alicia Parson 6-4, 6-1; No. 5- Isabella Dunn (SP) def. Nia Heard 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: No. 2 - Darcy Roberts/Maggie Pack (SP) def. Lauren Jenkins/Demetria Boyd 6-3, 6-1.
Rock Hill 6, Fort Mill 1: Rock Hill defeated Fort Mill 6-1 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. The win improved Rock Hill to 11-0 in region play and gave the Bearcats the region title.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Fort Mill 188, Rock Hill 241: Lillie Smith fired a 43 to earn medalist honors and led Fort Mill to a win over Rock Hill in a Region 4-5A match at Rock Hill Country Club Tuesday.
Fort Mill - Lillie Smith 43, Alexia VanZanten 44, Amelia Majcina 49, Ashley Babinchak 52. Rock Hill - Katie Warner 46, Pressly Perry 54, Annie Klipa 70, Madison Kirell 71.
Compiled by Sam Copeland
