Bailey scores late in OT, Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-2

Josh Bailey scored 4:38 into overtime to lift the New York Islanders to a 3-2 exhibition victory over the crosstown-rival Rangers on Tuesday night.
Cal Clutterbuck scored twice for Islanders and Jean-Francois Berube had 23 saves.
Chris Kreider and Nicklas Jensen scored for the Rangers, and Antti Raanta stopped 39 shots.
Kreider tipped in a shot by Marc Staal for his second of the preseason with 3:18 left in the first period.
Clutterbuck's bouncing shot deflected off Dylan McIlrath and past Raanta to tie it less than a minute later.
Clutterbuck's wrister put the Islanders up 2-1 at 6:06 of the second, but Jensen tied it from inside the right circle to tie it again about 5 minutes later.
KARLSSON GIVES BLUE JACKETS OT WIN OVER PREDATORS
In Nashville, Tennessee, William Karlsson scored 1:17 into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 victory over the Predators.
Oliver Bjorkstrand and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus, and to give the Blue Jackets a two-goal lead about 12 minutes into the second period.
P.K. Subban's second goal of the season, on the power play with just more than a minute left in the middle period, got the Predators on the scoreboard.
Viktor Arvidsson's wraparound tied it with about 7 1/2 minutes left in regulation.
Anton Forsberg stopped all 21 shots he faced over the first 30 1/2 minutes for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo gave up two goals on nine shots the rest of the way.
Pekka Rinne finished with 20 saves for the Predators.
CARR LIFTS CANADIENS PAST BRUINS
In Quebec City, Dan Carr scored with 4:50 left in the third period to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins.
Carr picked off a pass by Boston's Zdeno Chara at the blue line, went around Adam McQuiad and tucked the puck past goalie Tuuka Rask for the game-winner.
Jeff Petry, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal.
Ryan Spooner, Christian Ehrhoff and Austin Czarnik scored for the Bruins.
McQuaid's shot went off Lehkonen and found Spooner alone in front to beat Al Montoya from close range with 8:41 left in the first period. Ehrhoff, making his preseason debut for the Bruins after accepting a tryout invitation following the World Cup, made it 2-0 from the left point 1:29 into the second.
Petry and Lehkonen scored 1:41 apart to tie the score with just under 5 minutes left in the period.
Czarnik scored short-handed only 20 seconds into the third to put Boston ahead again, and Galchenyuk tied it 18 seconds later during the same power play.
LEHNER, SABRES BLANK HURRICANES
In Marquette, Michigan, Nicolas Deslauriers and Sam Reinhart scored in the second period to back Robin Lehner's shutout as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0.
Deslauriers fired a rebound of his own shot 1:39 into the middle period to get the Sabres on the scoreboard.
Reinhart deflected in a shot by defenseman Casey Nelson from above the right circle with just under 2 1/2 minutes left in the second.
GURIANOV GIVES STARS SHOOTOUT WIN OVER PANTHERS
In Dallas, Denis Gurianov scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers.
Patrick Eaves had a power-play goal to tie the score with 5:08 left in regulation. Antti Niemi stopped 27 shots through overtime and then all five Florida attempts in the tiebreaker, including a save on Dryden Hunt's shot to win it.
Paul Thompson gave the Panthers the lead 2:29 into the third, and James Reimer had 34 saves.
Stars captain Jamie Benn made his preseason debut after recovering from core muscle surgery in the offseason. He had an assist and four shots on goal in 19:36.
VARLAMOV BLANKS WILD AS AVALANCHE WIN 2-0
In Denver, Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots to help the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota 2-0.
Chris Bigras and Carl Soderberg scored 1:13 apart midway through the second period for the Avalanche.
Darcy Kuemper started for the Wild and finished with 13 saves through the first two periods. Alex Stalock stopped all four shots he faced in the third.
BLACKHAWKS CRUISE TO 6-1 WIN OVER RED WINGS
In Chicago, Ryan Hartman and Vinnie Hinostroza scored in the first period to lead the Blackhawks to a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
Alexandre Fortin had a goal and an assist, and Artem Anisimov, Richard Panik and Nick Schmatz also scored for Chicago. Corey Crawford started and stopped all eight shots he faced over the first 30 1/2 minutes, and Scott Darling had nine saves the rest of the way.
Louis-Marc Aubry got the Red Wings on the scoreboard with just under 6 minutes left in the second, and Jimmy Howard finished with 26 saves.
LETESTU LIFTS OILERS PAST DUCKS
In Edmonton, Alberta, Mark Letestu had the tiebreaking goal with 4:45 left in the second period as the Oilers beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1.
Patrick Maroon had a goal and an assist for Edmonton, and Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots.
Nick Sorensen tied it late in the first period for Anaheim and John Gibson had 35 saves.
On the go-ahead goal, Letestu got a pass from Maroon from behind the net and scored while being taken down.
Edmonton started the scoring 2:55 in as Oscar Klefbom's point shot deflected right to Maroon in front and he easily put it into the open net with Gibson going the other way.
The Ducks tied it up with just under five minutes left in the opening period as Sorensen picked off Jesse Puljujarvi's pass and beat Talbot.
RYAN GIVES SENATORS OT WIN OVER MAPLE LEAFS
In Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Bobby Ryan scored a power-play goal 21 seconds into overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Derick Brassard and Matt Puempel also scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson had 31 saves.
Byron Froese and Kasperi Kapanen had goals for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen started for Toronto and had 12 saves on 13 shots over the first two periods. Antoine Bibeau started the third and gave up two goals on four shots.
Comments