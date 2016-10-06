Ex-football player accused of sex assault arrested in Hawaii

A former Pacific University football player has been arrested in his home state of Hawaii on rape charges for an alleged assault on another student in Oregon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2dMmWz1 ) that Honolulu police say the 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday while he was in class at the University of Hawaii. He will be sent back to Washington County in Oregon to face charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
Forest Grove police Capt. Mike Herb says a Pacific University student reported three assaults last November, three weeks after they allegedly occurred. The suspect had been back in Hawaii at the time.
He's being held on $520,000 bail while he awaits extradition to Oregon.
