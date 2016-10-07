England wins toss, bats 1st against Bangladesh

England stand-in captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first in the first one-day international against Bangladesh on Friday.
Left-hand batsman Ben Duckett and fast bowler Jake Ball made their debut for England as the side fielded a vastly different team to the one that played against Pakistan in the last ODI series in September.
Regular captain Eoin Morgan and opener Alex Hales earlier pulled out of the tour because of security fears.
Bangladesh made one change to the squad that played the last ODI against Afghanistan. Imrul Kayes, who hit 121 off 91 in the warm-up game against England, replaced out-of-form opener Soumya Sarkar.
---
Lineups:
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mosharraf Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam.
England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball.
