Late FG, Crossan's 152 yards lift UNH over Elon 13-10

Morgan Ellman kicked a 35-yard field with 2:09 remaining, lifting New Hampshire to a 13-10 victoryn over Elon on Friday night.
The Wildcats (4-2, 3-0 CAA) marched from their 20 to the Elon 18 on the back of Dalton Crossan after John Gallagher missed a 27-yard field goal with 5:33 to play. It was Gallagher's first miss in 10 attempts this season.
Crossan, who had 152 yards on the ground, ripped off runs of 7, 5, 13 and 30 to get the ball to Elon's 25.
The Phoenix (2-4, 1-2) responded by getting the ball to the New Hampshire 37 but Daniel Thompson misfired on four straight passes, the last broken up by Prince Smith Jr. in the end zone with 47 seconds left.
Hurricane Matthew forced the game to be moved up a day. New Hampshire, which won its third straight and has won seven straight league games, played its first Friday night game regular-season since 1975 when coach Sean McDonnell was a sophomore defensive back in a 21-20 win at Boston University.
