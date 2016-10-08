Top 25 Capsules

Will Worth and Navy stunned No. 6 Houston, romping to a 46-40 victory Saturday that seriously damaged the Cougars' playoff hopes.
Worth ran for 115 yards and threw two scoring passes for the Midshipmen (4-1, 3-0 American Athletic). Navy hadn't beaten a Top 10 team since 1984, when it topped then-No. 2 South Carolina in Annapolis.
Streams of the Navy Brigade stormed the field to surround the players, most of them jumping for joy.
Houston (5-1, 2-1) had won 19 of its last 20 games, including a 52-31 blowout of Navy last year. But the Cougars couldn't get into the end zone often enough despite compiling a whopping 484 yards in offense.
Houston's Greg Ward Jr. went 32 for 50 for 359 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 94 yards and a score, but the Cougars never led after going up 20-17 in the second quarter.
Navy won with a precise triple-option attack that shredded the nation's top-ranked rushing defense. The Midshipmen came in as a 17-point underdog.
Houston's sloppiest performance of the season came in a driving rain. The Cougars committed three turnovers and gave up more points than in their previous four games combined.
Navy finished with 306 yards rushing, many of them on pitches from Worth as he sprinted laterally along the line. Houston was allowing only 42 yards on the ground per game.
Navy scored three touchdowns in the third quarter — two of them on passes by Worth, the other on Josiah Powell's 34-yard interceptions return — to take a 41-27 lead.
NO. 20 OKLAHOMA 45, TEXAS 40
DALLAS (AP) — Dede Westbrook had three touchdown catches longer than 40 yards and set an Oklahoma record with 232 yards receiving in the Sooners' victory in the Red River rivalry.
Samaje Perine ran for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries for the Sooners (3-2, 2-0 Big 12), They rolled up 672 total yards against Longhorns coach Charlie Strong's beleaguered defense.
Texas (2-3, 0-2) led after two long TD passes by freshman Shane Buechele in the first 4 1/2 minutes after halftime. But Oklahoma went ahead for good when Baker Mayfield's 4-yard TD run, right after his 51-yard completion to Dahu Green, made it 28-27.
Mayfield was 22 of 31 or 390 yards and easily made up for two early interceptions. Westbrook had TDs of 71, 42 and 47 yards.
NO. 8 TEXAS A&M 45, NO. 9 TENNESSEE 38, 2OT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Trevor Knight had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and Texas A&M withstood another late Tennessee rally to beat the Volunteers,
After Knight bulled in for the touchdown, Armani Watts intercepted Joshua Dobbs' pass on the next play for Tennessee's seventh turnover to end the game. The teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime.
Knight threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 110 yards and three more scores.
The Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) had rallied from double-digit deficits to win four of their last five games, including last week's last-play victory over Georgia. They trailed by 21 points in the third quarter Saturday thanks to six turnovers before tying it on Alvin Kamara's 18-yard reception with 41 seconds left.
Texas A&M (6-0, 4-0) had a chance to win it in regulation, but Daniel LaCamera's 38-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
NO. 2 OHIO STATE 38, INDIANA 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — J.T. Barrett ran for 137 yards and a touchdown and passed for another score for Ohio State.
Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) was forced to rely mostly on its ground game, which accounted for 290 yards, and some tough play by its defense — including a critical fourth-quarter stop on its own 4 following Barrett's inception — to fend off the Hoosiers (3-2, 1-1).
Ohio State's defense held when it had to, also forcing Indiana to turn the ball over on downs on the Hoosiers' own 33 with 5:22 left and the Buckeyes leading 31-17. Five plays later, Barrett hit Dontre Wilson with a 37-yard touchdown pass to put the game out of reach.
Safety Malik Hooker sealed the win by picking off Richard Lagow's pass on Indiana's next series.
Barrett was 9 of 23 for 93 yards. He carried the ball 26 times.
NO. 25 VIRGINIA TECH 34, NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 3
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jerod Evans threw for two scores and ran for another to help Virginia Tech beat North Carolina in heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Matthew.
Sam Rogers and Chris Cunningham had scoring catches and the Hokies (4-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated the Tar Heels (4-2, 2-1) in a surprising romp.
The Hokies had their share of weather-related troubles, including seven fumbles, multiple bobbled snaps and a season-low 264 yards. But Bud Foster's defense locked down on the Tar Heels and quarterback Mitch Trubisky. UNC failed to score a touchdown for the first time under fifth-year coach Larry Fedora.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 21, NO. 21 COLORADO 17
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Petite caught his second touchdown pass from Sam Darnold with 8:28 to play, and Southern California overcame four turnovers to beat Colorado.
Daniel Imatorbhebhe also caught a TD pass from Darnold, who passed for 358 yards and three scores along with two fumbles and an interception. USC (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12) shredded one of the nation's top defenses for 539 yards, but Colorado's takeaways kept an otherwise one-sided game close.
In the Buffaloes' first game as a ranked team since Nov. 7, 2005, receiver Bryce Bobo threw a 67-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and caught a tying TD pass with 10:20 to play.
Colorado (4-2, 2-1) kicked a field goal with 4:49 left after Petite's tiebreaking score, but the Trojans coolly ran out the clock.
