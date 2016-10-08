Fourcade has 4 TDs, Nicholls beats S.F. Austin 35-28, 2 OTs

Chase Fourcade accounted for four touchdowns —two in extra periods — to lead Nicholls to a 35-28 double-overtime win over Stephen F. Austin in Southland Conference play on Saturday.
Stephen F. Austin scored first in the initial overtime to go up 28-21. Fourcade needed one play to tie as he hit Damion Jeanpiere on a 25-yard scoring strike. Fourcade got the winner when he ran in from the 1 on Nicholls' (2-3, 2-1) next series.
The Lumberjacks drove to the 12 where Sully Laiche forced a fumble and Allen Pittman recovered the ball to seal the victory.
Fourcade threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 59 yards and two scores. He threw for just 48 yards in the first half and was picked off once.
Zach Conque threw for 201 yards and two scores for SFA (3-3, 2-2), which has lost two straight.
