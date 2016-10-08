Gustafson's 4 TD passes help Montana past MVSU 67-7

Brady Gustafson threw for four touchdown passes, all in the first half, and Montana swamped Mississippi Valley State 67-7 on Saturday.
Gustafson completed 17 straight passes at one point in the first half, including scoring strikes covering 44 and 4 yards to Keenan Curran. The latter put the Grizzlies (4-1) up 43-7 with 41 seconds left in the second quarter. Gustafson finished 21 of 26 for 251 yards.
The Delta Devils (0-6) led 7-0 after an 88-yard drive to open the game, capped by a 3-yard run from quarterback Austin Bray. MVSU then took over at Montana's 30 after Gustafson fumbled on the Grizzlies' first drive.
But on the next play, Grizzlies linebacker Connor Strahm intercepted a Bray pass and sprinted 78 yards for the tying TD.
That started a run of 67 straight points. Montana took the lead for good on Colin Bingham's 8-yard TD reception with 8:21 left in the first. James Homan also hauled in a 4-yard TD pass, and Jeremy Calhoun added scoring runs covering 1 and 21 yards.
Tim Semenza and Brandon Purdy both hit field goals for the Grizzlies, who also got a fumble recovery for a touchdown from Donald Bedell.
Bray, sharing time with Slade Jarman at quarterback, threw for 106 yards for Mississippi Valley State.
THE TAKEAWAY
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE: The Delta Devils got little going offensively aside from an 88-yard scoring drive to open the game. They rushed for minus-61 yards and had four turnovers.
MONTANA: The Grizzlies, ranked No. 10 in the Football Championship Subdivision, used a short passing game to pile up 300 yards through the air.
UP NEXT
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE: Returns home to face Southwest Conference rival Alabama State on Saturday.
MONTANA: Hosts Big Sky Conference foe Sacramento State on Saturday.
Comments