Miss Temple City is first filly to win Shadwell Turf Mile

Miss Temple City took control at the top of the stretch and held off Ironicus by a head to win the $1 million Shadwell Turf Mile at Keeneland on Saturday, becoming the first filly to win the Grade 1 race.
Miss Temple City automatically qualified for next month's $2 million Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita.
The dark brown 4-year-old and Keeneland sales graduate quickly surged from the No. 7 post to second behind early leader Pleuven. Miss Temple City was in charge by the stretch and outlasted the fast-closing Ironicus for her second victory in four starts this year and fifth in 14 races.
Miss Temple City also won the Maker's 46 Mile here last spring, joining Wise Dan as the only other horse to win both races in the same year.
Ridden by Edgar Prado, Miss Temple City covered the mile in 1:37.04 and paid $17.40, $8.20 and 5.40.
Ironicus returned $4.60 and $3, and Tourist paid $4 to show.
