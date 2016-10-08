Saturday's best

STARS
—Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma, set a single-game Sooners record with 232 yards receiving and had three TDs on 10 catches in the 20th-ranked Sooners 45-40 win over Texas.
—Trevor Knight, Texas A&M, threw for 239 yards and two TDs and ran for 110 yards and three more scores to lead the No. 8 Aggies to a 45-38 double-overtime victory over No. 9 Tennessee.
—James Washington, Oklahoma State, caught eight passes for 152 yards and two TDs to help the Cowboys beat Iowa State 38-31.
—Gage Gubrud, Eastern Washington, threw for 435 yards and five TDs in a 49-31 win over Northern Colorado.
—Chase Edmonds, Fordham, rushed for 359 yards and four TDs in a 58-34 win over Lafayette.
—Gatlin Casey, Lehigh, caught 11 passes for 196 yards and three TDs and returned a kickoff 93 yards for another score in a 45-31 win over Colgate.
—Alejandro Bennifield, Chattanooga, threw four TD pa sses in the first half and ran for another score in a 52-31 victory over Mercer.
—Sean McGuire, Western Illinois, threw for a career-high 363 yards and three TDs in a 36-35 win over Indiana State.
—Nick Holley, Kent State, rushed for 224 yards and four TDs in a 44-20 victory over Buffalo.
—Jonah Hodges, San Diego, ran for 176 yards and four TDs in 11 attempts in a 52-3 win over Davidson.
---
COUGARS UPSET
With every Navy touchdown, No. 6 Houston saw its hope of playing for the national championship become a little more distant.
After the Cougars had their quest for an unbeaten season dashed in a 46-40 loss , all they could do is shrug.
Will Worth ran for 115 yards and threw for two touchdowns to help the Midshipmen (4-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) pull off the upset. Navy hadn't defeated a Top 10 team since 1984, when it topped No. 2 South Carolina in Annapolis.
When it was over, streams of the Navy Brigade stormed the field to surround the players, most of them jumping for joy.
---
NUMBERS
10-Straight games with at least 35 points by South Florida after a 38-22 win over East Carolina.
11-Losses by Colorado in 11 games all-time against USC.
73-Career touchdown passes by Morehead State's Austin Gahafer , a school record.
---
RED RIVER RIVALRY
Baker Mayfield first donned the giant gold cowboy hat — awarded to the winner of the Red River rivalry — then ran around the field with the Oklahoma Sooners flag.
The Oklahoma quarterback who grew up in the Austin area also made three long sprints down the field during the game. Those were to the end zone to celebrate touchdown passes to Dede Westbrook as the 20th-ranked Sooners held on to win 45-40 over the beleaguered Texas Longhorns in the annual game Mayfield knows so much about.
Westbrook set a single-game Sooners record with 232 yards receiving on 10 catches, including three TDs longer than 40 yards.
