Rockets down Pelicans 123-117 in Shanghai exhibition game

James Harden had 26 points and 15 assists and Eric Gordon went 5 for 10 from three-point range to help lead the Houston Rockets to a 123-117 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason exhibition game in Shanghai, China on Sunday night.
E'Twaun Moore led the scoring for the Pelicans with 25 and netted all four of his three point attempts, while Anthony Davis added another 23 points.
The score was close for much of the game, with Houston leading 68-65 at halftime.
Harden, who is developing a devoted following in China, also went 11 for 12 from the free throw line and racked up seven rebounds. Gordon added another 24 points, while the Pelicans' center Omer Asik led both teams in rebounds with 14.
