Overreactions: So what it's Week 5? Sam Bradford is MVP

Sam Bradford is the NFL's Most Valuable Player.
Thanks to Bradford, the Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 despite losing Teddy Bridgewater, Adrian Peterson and Matt Kalil. The Eagles couldn't wait to trade Bradford after drafting Carson Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick. They found a taker just eight days before the season opener because Minnesota had lost Bridgewater for the season.
While Wentz is off to an excellent start in Philadelphia, Bradford has been perfect . He's 4-0 as a starter and has thrown six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Those are MVP numbers.
But, it's only October.
Ben Roethlisberger, Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan and Derek Carr are also having outstanding seasons. The first step for Bradford is to secure his first winning season. Anything else is a bonus.
Here are other overreactions following Week 5:
OVERREACTION: The Browns are going 0-16. They remain the NFL's only winless team following a 33-13 loss to New England.
REALISTIC REACTION: The '85 Bears weren't going to beat Tom Brady and the Patriots.
---
OVERREACTION: Carson Wentz and the Eagles showed their true colors in a 24-23 loss to Detroit.
REALISTIC REACTION: They weren't going to go 16-0. They played a desperate team on the road and a bye week hurt their momentum.
---
OVERREACTION: Brian Hoyer should remain the starting QB for the Bears when Jay Cutler returns. Hoyer has 6 TDs and no interceptions.
REALISTIC REACTION: Hoyer is 1-2 in three starts. Cutler is making $16 million this season.
---
OVERREACTION: The Cardinals are back on track. They beat the 49ers without Carson Palmer.
REALISTIC REACTION: They beat the NFC's worst team.
---
OVERREACTION: Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are the latest version of Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith for America's Team.
REALISTIC REACTION: Check back after Prescott and Elliott win three Super Bowls and are fitted for their gold sport coat to wear on the stage in Canton.
---
OVERREACTION: Ben Roethlisberger is going to break Peyton Manning's single-season TD record. He tossed five more in a win over the Jets.
REALISTIC REACTION: Big Ben has 15 TDs through five games. He's on pace for 48. Manning had 55. Simple math says no.
---
OVERREACTION: Brock Osweiler wasn't worth the $72 million contract.
REALISTIC REACTION: Osweiler and the Texans struggled against the unbeaten Vikings on the road. Houston (3-2) is in first place.
---
OVERREACTION: Atlanta's defense is good enough to make the Falcons a Super Bowl contender.
REALISTIC REACTION: The Falcons sacked a rookie quarterback (Paxton Lynch) six times in his first career start. Nice win on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions. Still gave up 31 points per game the first four weeks.
---
OVERREACTION: Roberto Aguayo was worth a second-round pick for Tampa Bay. He kicked a 38-yard field goal to beat the Panthers on Monday night.
REALISTIC REACTION: Aguayo missed from 33 and 46 yards earlier in the game and is 4 of 8.
---
