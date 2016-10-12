Winthrop women’s soccer falls 2-0 to Liberty

The Winthrop women’s soccer team gave Liberty a battle, but came up short on Wednesday when its lost a Big South Conference game to the Flames 2-0.
Liberty (7-7, 3-2 Big South) got on the scoreboard in the 11th minute of the game when Gabrielle Farrell scored from the right hand side over the head of Winthrop goalkeeper Caroline Duncan. Isabella Habuda was credited with the assist.
In the 48th minute, Habuda headed a shot into the top corner of the goal to close Liberty’s scoring.
Duncan had six saves for the Eagles while Liberty goalkeeper Holly Van Noord had one save as Winthrop took just four shots on goal. Liberty finished with 19 shots.
The Eagles (3-9 overall, 0-4 BSC) will be back at home for Senior Day at 1 p.m. Saturday against Gardner-Webb.
Comments