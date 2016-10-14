Rock Hill Bearcats defeat the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28 (PHOTOS)

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeat the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets on Friday in Fort Mill.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Fort Mill's Ryan Heriot (3) drives his way past Rock Hill's Chesia Coleman (19) for the touchdown. The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill's Desmond Buchanan (21) breaks away from the Fort Mill defense. The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill's Desmond Buchanan (21) scores a touchdown Friday. The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Fort Mill's Rontavious Hughes (23) breaks up the pass to Rock Hill's Kenny Agurs (2) Friday in Rock Hill. The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill's Narrii Gaither (26) strolls into the end zone Friday in Fort Mill. The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill's Antonio Barber (11) carries the ball. The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Fort Mill's Ryan Deluca (22) carries the ball. The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill's Nick Truesdale (10) dances in the end zone after scoring a touchdown. The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill quarterback Logan McFadden (18) looks downfield for the pass. The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Fort Mill's Ryan Heriot (3) carries the ball. The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill quarterback Logan McFadden (18) steps back to pass. The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill kicker Zhenya Deller (43) puts up the extra point. The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-28.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald