The South Pointe Stallions defeat the Lancaster Bruins on Friday night (PHOTOS)

The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
South Pointe quarterback Derion Kendrick picks up yardage as Lancaster's Fred Thompson tries to take him down. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
South Pointe's Voshon St. Hill dives into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 36-14 Friday in Lancaster.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald