An ode to the ‘Hunter’s month’

Depending on the area of the country where they lived, Native Americans described the month of October in various ways, but the description was always expressive. “Month of the hunter’s moon,” “month of geese leaving,” “month of golden leaves,” “month of dying trees” and “month of the traveling moon” were among them. For me, October is all these things and much more. It is my favorite month, never mind that there’s an undoubted degree of sadness in that it signals the end to another time of earth sharing its bounty and offers hints of cold, harsh weather to come.
Many things explain my lifelong love affair with the month, and some of them are offered here:
▪ October is a hunter’s moon, enchanting the hunter with cold beauty as it edges above the eastern horizon while he is roaming in the gloaming. If you don’t feel moved by such a moon and sense closeness to the earth along with experiencing a bit of awe when observing such a moon, I humbly suggest that an urgent appointment with the nearest qualified psychiatrist is in order.
▪ It’s harkening to the hunter’s horn and sitting in a stand hoping a fine buck will wander by.
▪ It’s a buck in the prime of his years, full of virility and driven by the ages-old impulse to reproduce. He wanders the woods, neck mightily swollen, working scrapes, leaving his scent on limbs, and searching for a doe in estrus. Hunters, knowing this is a time of lowered caution in such bucks, spend joyous hours in this month.
▪ October is dreams of yesteryear when a boy hastened home from school for an afternoon of squirrel hunting and, three hours later, whistled past the graveyard on his way home just in case one of the haints he claimed didn’t exist might prove him wrong. As he did so it almost seemed possible to reach out and touch the hunter’s moon as it changed a bluebird sky to pure gold.
▪ It’s a wizened and wise old country farmer following timeless harvest rituals of gathering apples and plowing now fallow fields. He’s dogtired at day’s end yet satisfied in a fashion only those who live truly close to the good earth can know and understand. He has corn in the crib and apples in the cellar, fodder in the shock and pumpkins in the can house, jars on the shelves and leather britches on strings, hot peppers dried and October beans gathered and winnowed.
▪ It’s a pone of cornbread made with meal from Hickory King corn slow ground in a mill powered by water, with home-churned butter to adorn it or a crisp-fried piece or two of streaked meat on the side.
▪ It’s another season of honey duly taken from hives and stored for satisfaction of even the hungriest of sweet teeth in the months to come.
▪ It’s an old man and a young boy, one carrying a single-shot .22 and the other an old hammer shotgun, heading to woods marked by that sentinel of autumn, hickory trees clad in cloaks of gold, for a day of squirrel hunting.
▪ It’s refreshing chilly evenings beneath starlit skies and bright mornings where dew drops glisten in the light of the rising sun.
▪ It’s acorns and hickory nuts, walnuts and hazelnuts, dropping to the ground to provide feasts for critters savvy enough to know they’d better enjoy fall’s bounty while they can.
▪ It’s fall color from blooming or seed-bearing flowers — wild asters and cardinal flowers, jack-in-the-pulpit and ginseng, American beauty berry and golden rod — all bidding the final days of warmweather a colorful farewell.
October is, in short, a time of splendor for the sportsman and a month to cherish for anyone who loves the good earth.
