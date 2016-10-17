David Pastrnak scores 4th of season, Boston beats Jets 4-1

David Pastrnak scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season as the Boston Bruins beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Monday night.
The 20-year-old Pastrnak extended his point streak to three games while suiting up in his 100th career game.
Winnipeg (1-2-0) captain Blake Wheeler opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game.
Boston (2-1-0) trailed for all of 19 seconds, however, as Dominic Moore tied things up at 10:19 of the first period.
Rookie Brandon Carlo's first career goal added insurance for the Bruins with 1:59 remaining in the third period and Zdeno Chara scored an empty-netter inside the final minute.
Boston's Tuukka Rask turned away 34 of 35 shots, while Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 24.
Wheeler opened the scoring when he was sprung by Alexander Burmistrov with a breakaway pass as Wheeler stepped out of the penalty box. He deked Rask and slid the puck behind the Bruins goaltender on his forehand for his third goal and fifth point in his third game of the season.
The Bruins responded immediately as Moore scored his first of the season.
Boston took the lead briefly early in the second before the review of a challenge by Jets coach Paul Maurice determined Chara was unable to keep the puck onside before his shot from the blue line deflected off Winnipeg defenseman Ben Chiarot and past a screened Hellebuyck.
The Bruins' go-ahead goal came inside the final minute of the second as Pastrnak banked a centering pass off Jets defenseman Tobias Enstrom and into the net.
Neither team was able to convert on the power play, with the Bruins going 0 for 4 and the Jets 0 for 5. Winnipeg is just 1 for 13 on the season after finishing last season 30th in the NHL in power-play efficiency.
NOTES: Jets D Dustin Byfuglien continued his heavy log of ice-time this season. The 31-year-old entered Monday leading the NHL in average ice time with 29:38 per game, and kept the pace up with 30:05 Monday night, including 5:20 while anchoring the power play.
UP NEXT:
BRUINS: Their home opener is Thursday night against New Jersey.
JETS: Round out a three-game home stand as they welcome Toronto on Wednesday.
Comments