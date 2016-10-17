LEADING OFF: Cubs and Dodgers tied going into NLCS Game 3

A look at what's happening all around the majors Tuesday:
ALL EVEN
With the Cubs and Dodgers tied at one game apiece, the best-of-seven NL Championship Series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3. Jake Arrieta, the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner, starts for Chicago against lefty Rich Hill. Arrieta threw his first no-hitter at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 30 last year in a game that began shortly after 5 p.m. local time, the same starting time as Tuesday. Shadows can creep between the mound and home plate at that hour, which Arrieta believes favors the pitchers. "I really think it can be difficult to pick up spin," he said.
SHORT REST
Corey Kluber could be back on the mound a day earlier than planned when the Indians face Toronto in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said he would move up Kluber to start on three days' rest Tuesday if Trevor Bauer's injured finger acted up in Game 3. Bauer was removed in the first inning Monday night after blood began dripping from his right pinkie. Kluber pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a Game 1 win at home last Friday. The 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner hasn't allowed a run in two starts and 13 1/3 innings during his first postseason this year. Aaron Sanchez starts for the Blue Jays. He was 15-2 with an AL-low 3.00 ERA this season.
LOOKING AHEAD
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed 20-year-old rookie Julio Urias is scheduled to start Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday night. The team limited Urias' workload down the stretch — he has thrown only 10 2/3 innings since Sept. 3. But the young lefty from Mexico tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to win Game 5 of the Division Series at Washington last Thursday after finishing 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA in 18 games (15 starts) and 77 innings during the regular season. He is 5-0 with a 1.90 ERA since the All-Star break. Postseason pro John Lackey, who turns 38 on Sunday, pitches for the Cubs.
