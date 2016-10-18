Nebraska AP high school football rankings

The Associated Press Nebraska high school football rankings in Classes A through D2. Listings include name of school, season record, previous week's ranking, previous week's result and this week's opponent (NR-not ranked last week). The rankings are based on a formula that includes ratings from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star plus experts for each class. Class A: Dale Miller, Grand Island Independent. Class B: Jeff Fielder, Scottsbluff Star-Herald. Class C1: Nick Benes, Norfolk Daily News. Class C2: Brent Wasinius, Fremont Tribune. Class D1: Andrew Bottrell, North Platte Telegraph. Class D2: Nick Blasnitz, Hastings Tribune.
CLASS A
1. Omaha North (8-0), 1, def. Millard South 47-0, Lincoln Pius X.
2. Bellevue West (8-0), 2, def. Omaha Westside 43-14, at Omaha Burke.
3. Millard North (7-1), 3, def. Fremont 59-0, at Millard South.
4. Millard West (6-2), 4, def. Omaha Central 48-3, Lincoln High.
5. Omaha Burke (7-1), 5, def. Lincoln North Star 32-0, Bellevue West.
6. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-2), 6, def. Kearney 49-42, at Lincoln Northeast.
7. Lincoln Southeast (7-1), 8, def. Omaha South 49-0, at Grand Island.
8. Kearney (6-2), 7, lost to Omaha Creighton Prep 49-42, Omaha Benson.
9. Grand Island (6-2), 10, def. Bellevue East 41-6, Lincoln Southeast.
10. Omaha Westside (5-3), 9, lost to Bellevue West 43-14, Norfolk.
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn South (8-0), 1, def. Mount Michael Benedictine, 42-13, Gretna.
2. Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-2), 2, def. Ralston 21-14, Bennington.
3. Gretna (7-1), 5, def. Elkhorn 27-9, at Elkhorn South.
4. McCook (7-1), 4, def. Holdrege 36-7, Lexington.
5. Scottsbluff (7-1), 6, def. Sidney 56-21, Alliance.
6. Elkhorn (6-2), 3, lost to Gretna 27-9, at Mount Michael Benedictine.
7. Aurora (6-2), 7, def. Northwest 23-10, at Seward.
8. York (6-2), 8, def. Seward 38-21, at Northwest.
9. Beatrice (7-1), 9, def. Crete 31-21, Norris.
10. Norris (6-2), 10, def. Waverly 48-13, at Beatrice.
Others receiving votes: Columbus.
CLASS C1
1. Bishop Neumann (8-0), 1, def. North Bend Central 56-0, at Wahoo.
2. Aquinas Catholic (7-1), 3, def. Wahoo 27-13, bye.
3. Wahoo (7-1), 2, lost to Aquinas Catholic 27-13, Bishop Neumann.
4. O'Neill (8-0), 4, def. Madison 1-0 (forfeit), at Wayne.
5. Kearney Catholic (7-1), 7, def. Gothenburg 45-14, Broken Bow.
6. Norfolk Catholic (5-3), 6, def. Wayne 56-35, West Point-Beemer.
7. Arlington (8-0), 8, def. Boys Town 18-6, at Omaha Concordia.
8. Boys Town (6-2), 5, lost to Arlington 18-6, Douglas County West.
9. Fairbury (7-1), 9, def. Raymond Central 35-12, at Milford-Dorchester.
10. Chase County (7-1), 10, def. Minden 34-0, at Chadron.
Others receiving votes: Ogallala, Ord.
CLASS C2
1. Wilber-Clatonia (8-0), 1, def. Johnson County Central 42-0, at Freeman.
2. Battle Creek (7-1), 2, def. Crofton 14-0, at Stanton.
3. Oakland-Craig (7-1), 3, def. Tekamah-Herman 48-0, Archbishop Bergan.
4. Centennial (8-0), 5, def. Cross County 39-14, at Sutton.
5. Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-1), 6, def. Stanton 28-21, Ponca.
6. Crofton (6-2), 4, lost to Battle Creek 14-0, at Lutheran High Northeast.
7. Valentine (7-1), 7, def. Bayard 54-14, at Kimball.
8. Doniphan-Trumbull (6-2), 8, def. Gibbon 21-20, at Wood River.
9. Central City (6-2), 9, def. Arcadia-Loup City 50-13, at St. Paul.
10. North Platte St. Patrick's (6-2), 10, def. Kimball 63-14, at Bridgeport.
Others receiving votes: Yutan, Lincoln Lutheran.
CLASS D1
1. Perkins County (7-0), 1, def. Sutherland 56-6, Morrill.
2. Guardian Angels Central Catholic (7-0), 2, def. Winnebago 67-34, Pender.
3. Neligh-Oakdale (7-0), 3, def. Elgin Public/Pope John 47-6, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
4. CWCE (7-0), 4, def. Boyd County 40-12, at Clearwater/Orchard.
5. Palmer (8-0), 5, def. Nebraska Lutheran 68-32, bye.
6. South Loup (7-0), 6, def. Overton 34-0, Elm Creek.
7. Creighton (6-1), 7, def. Plainview 60-12, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
8. Elm Creek (7-0), 8, def. Alma 58-32, at South Loup.
9. Lourdes Central Catholic (6-2), 9, def. Diller-Odell 54-36, bye.
10. Medicine Valley (6-1), NR, def. Cambridge 34-12, at Bertrand.
Others receiving votes: Burwell.
CLASS D2
1. BDS (7-0), 1, def. Meridian 83-22, at Lawrence-Nelson.
2. Lawrence-Nelson (7-0), 2, def. Axtell 60-34, BDS.
3. Twin Loup (8-0), 3, def. Central Valley 58-0, bye.
4. Osceola (7-1), 4, def. Scribner-Snyder 71-30, bye.
5. Humphrey St. Francis (6-1), 5, def. Cedar Bluffs 82-14, at Fullerton.
6. Wynot (6-1), 6, def. Randolph 36-12, Winside.
7. Falls City Sacred Heart (6-1), 7, def. Pawnee City 67-0, at Sterling.
8. Bloomfield (6-1), 8, def. Osmond 60-30, Stuart.
9. Blue Hill (6-1), 9, bye, Shelton.
10. Loomis (7-0), 10, def. Wauneta-Palisade 62-29, at Wallace.
Others receiving votes: Mullen.
Comments