Schilling doesn't appreciate comparisons to Indians' Bauer

Curt Schilling believes his bloody sock shouldn't be compared to Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer's bloody finger.
Bauer started Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday but threw just 21 pitches before getting removed as blood dripped from his hand. Bauer cut his finger last week repairing a drone that he flies as a hobby.
That led to parallels to Schilling's most memorable performance. Schilling led the Boston Red Sox to a Game 6 victory over the New York Yankees in the 2004 ALCS while pitching with an injured ankle that left his sock stained with blood.
Schilling didn't appreciate the comparison and went on Twitter to explain .
"Please don't tweet at me about Bauer," Schilling said on Twitter. "He cost himself a start, likely more, AND his teammates, and fans, (messing) around with a drone. #stupid."
Bauer didn't cost his team a game, however.
Thanks to the splendid performance of the bullpen, the Indians won 4-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
Comments