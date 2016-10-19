Fenerbahce team plane makes emergency landing in Budapest

An airplane carrying Turkish soccer club Fenerbahce to England made an emergency landing in Hungary after a bird strike cracked the windshield on Wednesday.
The BoraJet airplane carrying players and team officials, including club president Aziz Yildirim, took off from Istanbul at 11 a.m. (0800 GMT). It landed at Budapest's Ferenc Liszt Airport, the nearest airport, after the security system indicated a flaw in the hermetic seal.
Another BoraJet flight from Istanbul was expected to land in Budapest at 4:45 p.m. (1445 GMT) to take the team to its Europa League match against Manchester United on Thursday.
The team posted photos of the cracked, but still intact, left windshield on its Twitter feed.
