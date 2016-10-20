Indian Land girls win, boys 2nd in region cross country

Indian Land won the girls’ Region 4-3A Cross Country championship at the Sandhills research center in Columbia Wednesday afternoon, while the Warrior boys finished second.
It was the sixth year in a row that Indian Land’s girls have won the region championship.
The Warriors totaled 17 points. Camden was second, with Chester third and Columbia fourth.
Leading the way for the Warrior girls was freshman Kaitlyn Rodman who placed first with a time of 21:21 on the 5,000-meter course. Rodman has won the region championship for three years in a row.
Indian Land’s Lauren Sizemore finished second with a time of 21:49. Baileigh Sizemore finished third with a time of 22:01. Adriana Wilson placed fourth with a time of 23:41, and Gabriella Wilson completed the scoring for Indian Land with a seventh place finish in a time of 24:51. All five runners were named All-Region.
Braeden Rushing (25:16) and Chloe Sherman (25:57) also competed for the Warriors.
In the boys race, Camden won the region title with a team score of 28. Indian Land was only one point behind. Chester was third, while Columbia finished fourth.
Leading the way for the Warrior boys was junior Juan Alejandro who finished with a 5,000-meter time of 18:13 and placed first overall. Austin Ross placed second with a time of 18:28. Connor Leyland finished fifth with a time of 18:53. All three runners received All-Region honors.
Maddox Yegge (19:22), Graham McLaughlin (19:26), Previs Suvillaga 920:160, and Connor Deckard (20:16) completed the scoring for Indian Land.
In the girls’ junior varsity race, Indian Land’s Kaitlin Mohr finished with a time season best time of 24:17. Leading the way in the boys’ junior varsity race for Indian Land was Xander Letteer, who finished with a time of 19:58.
