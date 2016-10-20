Martinez scores in OT, Kings beat Stars 4-3

Alec Martinez scored 1:20 into overtime and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Thursday night.
Martinez's wrist shot from the slot went past a screen by Tanner Pearson to beat Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen.
The Kings had lost their first three games. Dallas fell to 2-1-1.
Dallas' Jason Spezza tied the game at 3 with 2:07 left in regulation with a shot from the left faceoff circle that beat Kings goalie Peter Budaj.
Los Angeles' Nic Dowd scored the game's first goal, the first of his eight-game NHL career, on the power play in the first period.
