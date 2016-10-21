Overall World Cup champion Hirscher voted skier of the year

Overall World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher has been voted world skier of the year for a third time.
The international association of ski journalists said the Austrian will receive the Skieur d'Or-Serge Lang Trophy on Friday. He was also the recipient in 2012 and 2015.
The annual award is named after the founder of Alpine skiing's World Cup 50 years ago.
Hirscher, last season, matched the record of five overall titles set in the 1990s by Marc Girardelli, though Hirscher became the first male skier to win the title five years in a row.
Last year, Hirscher shared the skier of the year award with fellow Austrian Anna Veith, who won the women's overall title two years in a row but has since been sidelined by a knee injury.
Comments