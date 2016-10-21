Nuggets exercise 4th-year options on Harris, Nurkic

The Denver Nuggets exercised their fourth-year options on guard Gary Harris and center Jusuf Nurkic on Friday.
The team also exercised their third-year option on point guard Emmanuel Mudiay in moves announced by general manager Tim Connelly.
Harris averaged 8.5 points in his first two seasons with Denver. He was picked 19th overall by Chicago during the 2014 draft and acquired that night by Denver in a deal that also included Nurkic, who was taken 16th overall.
Nurkic averaged 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds with Denver. The Bosnian center figures heavily into the Nuggets' plans this season.
Mudiay was the seventh overall pick in the 2015 draft. He played in 68 games and averaged 5.5 assists, which was tops among rookies. He scored 12.8 points a game.
Comments