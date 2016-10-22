Jessica Korda shoot 66, catches Minjee Lee in Blue Bay LPGA

Jessica Korda made up seven strokes on Minjee Lee on Saturday for a share of the Blue Bay LPGA lead. Ariya Jutanugarn made up even more ground to get into the final group Sunday at Jian Lake.
Korda shot a 6-under 66 in hot, mostly calm conditions off Hainan Clear Water Bay, four days after Typhoon Sarika hit the South China Sea beach resort. The 23-year-old American had five birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of the round and got up-and-down for another on the par-5 18th.
Lee had a 73, also getting up-and-down for birdie on 18 to match Korda at 11-under 205. The 20-year-old Australian began the day six strokes ahead of Germany's Caroline Masson after opening rounds of 65 and 67.
The second-ranked Jutanugarn cut her deficit from eight to two strokes with a 65. It was the best round of the day on the course with difficult to hit valleys and plateaus on the large greens. The 20-year-old Thai star has a tour-high five victories this year and leads the player of the year points race.
Masson (71) was fourth at 7 under.
