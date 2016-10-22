Gut builds big 1st-run lead in season-opening giant slalom

Overall World Cup champion Lara Gut built a big lead in the first run of the season-opening giant slalom on Saturday.
The Swiss skier led Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States by 1.42 seconds, while Italians Marta Bassino and Federica Brignone were the only other racers to finish within two seconds of Gut.
Former world champion Tessa Worley of France trailed by 2.77 in ninth, while Eva-Maria Brem of Austria, who took the GS title last season, came 3.11 seconds behind in 11th.
Gut won the race here three years ago, while Shiffrin triumphed the following year and finished runner-up to Brignone last season.
Several top contenders, including Lindsey Vonn, Anna Veith and Viktoria Rebensburg, were sitting out the race.
