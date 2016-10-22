Lacazette scores but Lyon's defense falls apart in 3-1 loss

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette remembered how to take penalties but his teammates forget how to defend in a 3-1 home loss to Guingamp in the French league on Saturday.
A fifth defeat in six games heaps the pressure on Lyon coach Bruno Genesio.
Having finished second last season, Lyon is down in eighth place and trails leader Nice by 10 points, having played a game more.
Lacazette, who scored 48 league goals in the past two seasons, went some way to making up for his midweek penalty miss against Juventus by scoring from the spot near halftime.
On Tuesday, his penalty was saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and the miss proved costly as Lyon lost 1-0.
But Swedish goalie Karl-Johan Johnsson does not have the presence of Buffon, and Lacazette made no mistake this time, drilling a low shot down the middle as Johnsson gambled wrongly by diving to his right.
It was his seventh league goal of the season and third from the spot. The penalty was given after midfielder Maxime Gonalons was fouled by Moustapha Diallo.
Lyon deserved to be ahead but then fell apart at the start of the second half.
Striker Yannis Salibur scored within a minute of the restart and midfielder Marcus Coco made it 2-1 in the 52nd after turning in veteran forward Jimmy Briand's cross.
Shortly after the second goal, Lyon's fans displayed a banner reading "Stop Les Excuses ... Gagnez" (Stop the excuses ... Win).
Lacazette was upended in the area and should have been awarded a penalty midway through the second half.
But Coco scored again and Guingamp finished the stronger side with teen midfielder Ludovic Blas going close to making it 4-1 in injury time.
In a late game, Toulouse could move up to third place with a win at Angers.
Monaco won 6-2 on Friday to move up to second spot. Nice plays away at Metz on Sunday.
