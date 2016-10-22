Vesey scores 2, Rangers rally for 4-2 win over Capitals

Rookie Jimmy Vesey scored the tying and go-ahead goals 3 minutes apart in the second period to lead the New York Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.
Rick Nash scored a late empty-net goal and had an assist as New York won its sixth game in eight visits to Washington. Brandon Pirri also scored in a three-goal second period that began the Rangers' comeback from two goals down en route to their first road win.
Alex Ovechkin scored his third goal of the season to give Washington a 2-0 lead in the first. Lars Eller added his first goal as a member of the Capitals, who had a three-game win streak snapped and failed to earn at least a point for the first time this season.
New York's Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves. Braden Holtby stopped 22 shots for Washington.
Comments