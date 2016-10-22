Howard, Nyquist lead Red Wings over Sharks 3-0

Jimmy Howard made 30 saves and Gustav Nyquist scored twice, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Saturday night.
Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Detroit, which won its fourth straight after losing its first two games of the season.
San Jose goalie Martin Jones stopped 29 shots. The Sharks have lost three of four.
Howard got his 23rd career shutout and his first this season.
Nyquist scored twice in the second period to give Detroit a 2-0 lead. He has three goals on the season.
He beat Jones 4:14 in from the right circle to complete a 2-on-1 rush. Nyquist's next goal came with 4:40 left, putting a shot off Jones and into the net from the inside part of the right circle.
San Jose defenseman Brent Burns hit the goal post on a backhand shot from the left circle as time ran out in the second period.
Red Wings defenseman Mike Green blocked Joe Thornton's shot from the bottom of the left circle with an open Detroit net behind him 4:36 into the third period.
Athanasiou was placed in the lineup after Justin Abdelkader was a late scratch. Athanasiou scored 6:05 into the third with a slap shot from the top of the left circle off the rush that beat Jones high on the far side. It was Athanasiou's first goal of the season.
NOTE: San Jose concluded a five-game road trip. ... Detroit also played Friday night — a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators — and only a few players participated in an optional morning skate Saturday. ... This was Sharks coach Pete DeBoer's last trip to Joe Louis Arena, where he began his coaching career in the Ontario Hockey League in the early 1990s with the Detroit Jr. Red Wings (now the Flint Firebirds).
