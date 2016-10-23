Saturday's best

STARS
—Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, threw for seven TDs and 545 yards to help the No. 16 Sooners beat Texas Tech 66-59 in a game that broke the NCAA record for combined offense with 1,708 yards.
—Pat Mahomes, Texas Tech, matched the NCAA record with 734 yards passing threw for five TDs in a 66-59 loss to No. 16 Oklahoma.
—Leonard Fournette, LSU, broke the school's single-game rushing record with 284 yards and scored three TDs, helping the 25th-ranked Tigers beat No. 23 Mississippi 38-21.
—Joe Williams, Utah rushed for a school-record 332 yards and four TDs to help the No. 19 Utes hold off UCLA 52-45.
—Lamar Jackson, Louisville, accounted for 431 yards and four TDs to lead the seventh-ranked Cardinals past North Carolina State, 54-13.
—Zach Terrell, Western Michigan, threw for 398 yards and three TDs to lead the No. 20 Broncos to a 45-31 victory over Eastern Michigan.
—Jake Browning, Washington, threw for three TDs and ran for another score, helping the No. 5 Huskies roll past Oregon State 41-17.
—Will Worth, Navy, rushed for a career-high 201 yards and accounted for five TDs, leading the No. 24 Midshipmen to a 42-28 victory over Memphis.
—Ben Hicks, SMU, threw for three TDs and ran for another score in a 38-16 win over No. 11 Houston.
—Gage Gubrud, Eastern Washington, threw for a school-record 520 yards and four TDs to lead the Eagles to a 41-17 win over Montana State.
—Eric Dungey, Syracuse, threw for 434 yards and three TDs to help the Orange beat Boston College 28-20.
—Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, threw for 301 yards and a career-high five TDs in a 49-10 win over Valparaiso.
—Anthony Maddie, Northern Illinois, threw for 199 yards, ran for 125 more, and had five total TDs a 44-7 win over Buffalo.
—Dallas Sealey, Abilene Christian, threw for 346 yards and a career-high five TDs in a 52-27 win over Incarnate Word.
—Tyler Stehling, Rice, threw for 407 yards and five TDs, both career highs, and the Owls raced to a 65-44 victory over Prairie View.
OFFENSIVE SHOW
Oklahoma and Texas Tech combined for the most prolific offensive game in NCAA history .
Baker Mayfield had seven touchdown passes and 545 yards to help No. 16 Oklahoma beat Texas Tech 66-59 in a game that broke the NCAA record for combined offense with 1,708 yards.
Mayfield completed 27 of 36 passes and broke the school game touchdown mark of six held by Landry Jones.
Joe Mixon accounted for five TDs, 263 yards rushing and 114 yards receiving. He's the first Sooner ever to reach 200 yards rushing and 100 receiving in the same game.
Texas Tech's Pat Mahomes threw for five TDs and 734 yards. His passing yards total tied the NCAA record, matching Washington State's Connor Halliday against California in 2014.
The 125 points are the second-most in a game involving a ranked team. The record is 133 in then-No. 9 West Virginia's 70-63 victory over then-No. 25 Baylor on Sept. 29, 2012.
NITTANY LIONS ROAR
Penn State put itself in the Big Ten East race with its biggest win in the post-Joe Paterno era.
Grant Haley returned a blocked field goal 60 yards for a touchdown with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter and Penn State upset No. 2 Ohio State 24-21 in front of more than 107,000 fans.
Penn State took its first lead when Marcus Allen leaped high to block Tyler Durbin's 45-yard field goal attempt and Haley made the scoop and sprint to the end zone. The white out crowd at Beaver Stadium went nuts and Penn State's defense closed out the Nittany Lions' first victory against Ohio State since 2011 with two sacks of J.T. Barrett.
The Buckeyes had their 20-game road winning streak snapped and the Big Ten East race that looked like an inevitable march toward an Ohio State-Michigan showdown on Nov. 26 just took a detour.
DEFENSIVE TIDE
When Alabama couldn't shake Texas A&M in a battle of unbeaten, Top 10 teams, it was Jonathan Allen's scoop-and-score defensive touchdown that effectively brushed aside the latest would-be challenger.
What else?
A star defensive end, Allen returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown in the final seconds of the third quarter to help Alabama beat the sixth-ranked Aggies 33-14 and continue a non-offensive scoring streak that's as impressive as those 20 consecutive wins.
The Crimson Tide moved on as the powerhouse league's last unbeaten team, getting yet another in a long string of defensive scores. Allen scooped up the ball after Ryan Anderson knocked it loose from Keith Ford to finally build a cushion over the Aggies, who led 14-13 well into the third.
The score was 20-14 when Allen extended Alabama's streak to 10 games with a score on defense or special teams, pushing the season's total to 12. Allen now has scored twice on fumble returns.
NUMBERS
10-Years since Colorado had been bowl eligible before a 10-5 win over Stanford.
21-Straight losses to FBS opponents by Kansas after losing to Oklahoma State 44-20.
57-Career touchdowns by Bryant's Dalton Easton , breaking the previous school record held by Charlie Granatell.
543-Yards rushing by No. 21 Auburn in a 56-3 victory over No. 17 Arkansas, the most by the Tigers in an SEC.
RUN JOE, RUN
Five years after Utah running back Joe Williams and UCLA quarterback Mike Fafaul left Fork Union Military Academy together, they both posted record-breaking performances on the same wild afternoon.
Only Williams left the Rose Bowl happy with his effort — and his decision to get back in the game with the Utes.
Williams rushed for a school-record 332 yards and four touchdowns in his second game back from retirement, and No. 19 Utah held off pass-happy UCLA 52-45.
Williams broke off TD runs of 3, 43, 64 and 55 yards during the greatest rushing day in Utah (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) history, surpassing Mike Anderson's 1999 record, and the most prolific rushing performance ever by a UCLA opponent.
